Deferred Maui bill would add tax incentive to short-term rental phaseout

Maui lawmakers have deferred a measure that sought to get more residents into long-term housing.

The Maui County Council bill offered a home exemption to residents who buy a home that was recently used as a short-term rental.

The bill also proposed extending the filing deadline for home and long-term rental exemptions so that homeowners could benefit from lower property taxes sooner.

The measure was deferred after several concerns were brought up.

Councilmember Gabe Johnson supported even greater legislation to supplement Bill 9, which intends to convert thousands of short-term rentals on Maui into long-term housing.

"I don't think you give a thirsty man a sip. You give 'em the cup, and our folks are hurting. You know, when Bill 9 starts taking effect, there's going to be a lot of homes that are paying really high property tax rates that could open up to a local family who's long-term and they should be able to pay lower property tax rates."

Some councilmembers support a county fund that could subsidize some of the higher property taxes that qualified home buyers would be forced to pay.