Invasive species dashboard compiles a decade of reports

The Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council has compiled over a decade's worth of pest reports into a new online dashboard.

The council takes submissions of invasive species sightings through an online form.

The most commonly reported species are coconut rhinoceros beetles, coqui frogs, and oriental flower beetles.

The website has seen a major spike in submissions in recent years, mainly about sightings of coconut rhinoceros beetles on Oʻahu.

Explore the new online data dashboard here.