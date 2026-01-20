© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Invasive species dashboard compiles a decade of reports

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:31 AM HST
Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
A Honolulu worker holds a coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oct. 7, 2024, during a project to cut down infected palm trees.

The Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council has compiled over a decade's worth of pest reports into a new online dashboard.

The council takes submissions of invasive species sightings through an online form.

The most commonly reported species are coconut rhinoceros beetles, coqui frogs, and oriental flower beetles.

The website has seen a major spike in submissions in recent years, mainly about sightings of coconut rhinoceros beetles on Oʻahu.

Explore the new online data dashboard here.

A snapshot of the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council's online data dashboard.
Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council
/
Hawaiʻi Biodiversity Information Network
Crews use hard plastic bottles to hold the invasive coquí frogs on a regular night's work in Waimānalo. (Oct. 2, 2025)
Local News
Track state efforts to manage invasive species in your area
Mark Ladao

