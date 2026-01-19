Thousands join ‘Onipa‘a march to remember illegal overthrow of Hawaiian Kingdom

About 6,000 people on Friday marched from Mauna‘ala to ‘Iolani Palace for the annual ‘Onipa‘a Peace March, commemorating 133 years since the illegal overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.

The annual event represents unity among Native Hawaiians and honors the last reigning monarch, Queen Lili‘uokalani.

The march comes amid military lease negotiations and a legal challenge to Kamehameha Schools’ admissions policy which gives preference to Native Hawaiians.

Kaniela Ing is a co-founder of Our Hawai‘i and an alumnus of KS Maui.

“While at times, it might feel that we're at the whim of the American government, and it's sliding quickly into authoritarianism, it has been evident that over the last year and a half, public pressure works,” he said. “I think now more than ever, with the lease conversations and with the KS lawsuit, we have to remind folks that we're still here and this is our home. It's not for extraction.”

About 30 schools participated in the march. Hawaiian flags and kāhili were held high as marchers made it to ‘Iolani Palace. Students from K-12 schools chanted in ʻŌlelo Hawai‘i.

This inspired Noelani Akiona of Hui Aloha ʻĀina. She’s been coming to the march for the past four years.

“It is really awesome to see all these kids come out and still feel so hopeful,” she said. “And know that they have a chance when they stand together, and that they're stronger when they stand together.”

Akiona stressed the significance of education and the need for unity among Hawaiians. She also reflected on the legacy of Queen Lili‘uokalani and hopes that sheʻs proud of the work that's been done.

“I know that she did everything in her power to protect the people that she loved, protect our lāhui and protect the pae ʻāina as best as she could,” Akiona said. “We're so grateful to experience the impacts, and receive the impacts of her bravery and everything that she sacrificed for all of us.”

