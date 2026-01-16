Hawaiʻi law firms take cautious approach to AI

Artificial intelligence is impacting more and more industries, and that includes the legal sector. But while firms on the continental U.S. are racing ahead, Hawaiʻi's law firms are taking a cautious approach.

Law firms in Hawaiʻi have been careful about adopting AI too quickly. Part of that caution

stems from lawyers getting in trouble with the courts for misusing it.

One local law firm banned AI entirely in 2024 after two New York lawyers were disbarred. But after a partner learned more about AI at a conference, the firm bought licenses for Microsoft Co-Pilot, but only to help lawyers with administrative tasks like managing emails.

Another firm is training its lawyers with help from legal tech giants like Westlaw and LexisNexis to help them be more efficient with their time.

AI adoption looks very different on the mainland. One Alabama firm hired a chief technology officer three years ago and formed an innovation committee to guide AI strategy.

Smaller firms are doing the same, involving associates in shaping policy and helping firms

understand how AI can be useful. Some local firms don't see value in AI at the moment.

But even local firms that focus on specialties like estate planning, where personal interactions are key, are open to adopting AI in the future. That’s because it will help firms become more efficient.

Experts say Hawaiʻi firms don't need to keep pace with big firms on the continental U.S. because of the market size here. But eventually, AI will be unavoidable.

As one Hawaiʻi legal expert says AI is eventually going to be mainstream, like the internet.