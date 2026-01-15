School resource officer program launches at 3 Oʻahu high schools

Oʻahu’s first official School Resource Officer program launched this week. It's part of a partnership between the Honolulu Police Department and the state Department of Education.

Under the pilot initiative, officers will be stationed at Kaimukī, Kapolei, and Waiʻanae high schools during regular school hours through the end of this school year. Three HPD officers will be stationed at each school.

Project coordinators say this is not meant to replace existing discipline systems on each campus, but rather to build trust and relationships between students and first responders.

“While officers will retain law enforcement responsibilities, the program emphasizes relationship-building, mentorship, conflict resolution and collaboration with educators,” a HIDOE news release stated. “Activities may include classroom visits, presentations on student well-being and safety, and support for school and extracurricular programs.”

The officers chosen for the program are mainly retired HPD officers who were sworn back in. Project organizers say many are still involved in their communities through coaching, teaching and volunteering.

The pilot portion is being funded by HPD through the collective bargaining agreement . Each SRO is set to receive $96,000 annually.

Rade Vanic, HPD interim chief, noted that Maui, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island have existing SRO programs that he believes are successful and can act as a guide for Oʻahu. He said a main priority is painting officers in a different light than what students are used to.

“When officers go into the schools and they act as role models and mentors, the kids get to see them as a coach, as someone who they can confide in (and) it really breaks down barriers,” Vanic said. “You'd be surprised how that can make a huge difference. So, if this program can do that, that's a win.”

The three high schools were chosen through input from both HIDOE and HPD, based on the schools' programs tailored to first responder careers, like Kapolei High's existing law enforcement career path. Waiʻanae and Kaimukī stated they are both eyeing the possibility of including similar initiatives.

Vanic said the department will assess if it can continue based on impact and funding opportunities.