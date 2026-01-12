Maui Councilmember Sugimura to challenge Bissen for mayor's office

Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura has announced she will run for mayor.

“At this time, we are facing a challenge, and the challenges are opportunities for change," she said during her candidacy announcement.

"That's where we're sitting in right now. Maui County deserves leadership, and I think that I'm a person that likes to bring ideas to action, because policy alone cannot build homes. We want to keep our people here. Pipes, permits and pavement do. So after deep reflection and with humility, I decided I want to take this next move.”

Sugimura was born and raised in Wailuku and has served on the council for nearly a decade. She said her life has been shaped by public service, with more than 25 years working in county, state and federal government.

She said her decision to run for mayor comes from her concern for Maui’s future and the many families leaving the island. She highlighted economic resilience as a focus of her campaign.

Sugimura will challenge incumbent Mayor Richard Bissen in this year’s election.