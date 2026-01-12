© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui Councilmember Sugimura to challenge Bissen for mayor's office

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published January 12, 2026 at 12:08 PM HST
Yuki Lei Sugimura recently announced her candidacy for Maui County mayor.
Cody Lang
/
Yuki Lei Sugimura
Yuki Lei Sugimura recently announced her candidacy for Maui County mayor.

Maui County Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura has announced she will run for mayor.

“At this time, we are facing a challenge, and the challenges are opportunities for change," she said during her candidacy announcement.

"That's where we're sitting in right now. Maui County deserves leadership, and I think that I'm a person that likes to bring ideas to action, because policy alone cannot build homes. We want to keep our people here. Pipes, permits and pavement do. So after deep reflection and with humility, I decided I want to take this next move.”

Sugimura was born and raised in Wailuku and has served on the council for nearly a decade. She said her life has been shaped by public service, with more than 25 years working in county, state and federal government.

She said her decision to run for mayor comes from her concern for Maui’s future and the many families leaving the island. She highlighted economic resilience as a focus of her campaign.

Sugimura will challenge incumbent Mayor Richard Bissen in this year’s election.

FILE - Maui County Richard Bissen speaks in Lahaina on the two-year mark since the Maui fires. (Aug. 8, 2025)
Local News
Maui Mayor Bissen announces reelection bid
HPR News Staff

Tags
Local News ElectionMaui County CouncilMaui
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories