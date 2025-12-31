© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hawaiian Humane Society urges you to keep pets safe on New Year’s Eve

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published December 31, 2025 at 11:25 AM HST
Fawn, an adoptable dog at the Hawaiian Humane Society wearing a thundershirt. Thundershirts use compression to help reduce anxiety for dogs.
Hawaiian Humane Society
Fawn, an adoptable dog at the Hawaiian Humane Society wearing a thundershirt. Thundershirts use compression to help reduce anxiety for dogs.

New Year's Eve could bring a bright and colorful sky as the new year approaches — but many furry friends aren't impressed by the displays.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is reminding residents that pets are sensitive to loud noises and bright flashes. It released a list of precautions on keeping pets safe to minimize how many run away from home or get hurt.

The biggest tips include designating a comfortable and quiet indoor space with a radio or TV playing to mask some of the noise. Closing windows and curtains will also reduce external stimulation.

You can also try to tire them out during the day, so they are more likely to sleep through the night's festivities.

The Humane Society is strongly urging owners to make sure their pets are microchipped and have a collar with up-to-date contact information. The organization is hosting a Microchip Madness initiative through Jan. 15 to get pets chipped for $10.

In the event your pet does get lost, immediately file a lost pet report at or call Hawaiian Humane's Dispatch line at 808-356-2250.

For more information on the Hawaiian Humane Society's holiday hours and pet safety, click here.

Tags
Local News AnimalsSafetyHawaiian Humane Society
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
Related Stories