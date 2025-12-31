Hawaiian Humane Society urges you to keep pets safe on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve could bring a bright and colorful sky as the new year approaches — but many furry friends aren't impressed by the displays.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is reminding residents that pets are sensitive to loud noises and bright flashes. It released a list of precautions on keeping pets safe to minimize how many run away from home or get hurt.

The biggest tips include designating a comfortable and quiet indoor space with a radio or TV playing to mask some of the noise. Closing windows and curtains will also reduce external stimulation.

You can also try to tire them out during the day, so they are more likely to sleep through the night's festivities.

The Humane Society is strongly urging owners to make sure their pets are microchipped and have a collar with up-to-date contact information. The organization is hosting a Microchip Madness initiative through Jan. 15 to get pets chipped for $10.

In the event your pet does get lost, immediately file a lost pet report at or call Hawaiian Humane's Dispatch line at 808-356-2250.

For more information on the Hawaiian Humane Society's holiday hours and pet safety, click here.