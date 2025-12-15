Hawaiʻi Island Fire Chief Kazuo Todd dies at age 45

Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd died unexpectedly Sunday morning. He was 45 years old.

A statement from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda's office said Todd died from natural causes.

Todd had been with the Hawaiʻi Fire Department for 21 years, where he was chief since 2021.

He was also chair of the Hawaiʻi State Fire Council, and a member of the Hawaiʻi Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Big Island Mayor Kimo Alameda shared his condolences in a video on social media:

"Chief Todd was a respected leader in our community. He was a devoted husband, devoted father and public servant for more than two decades. He served our community with dedication and integrity. He was always there for me, for our team and for our community to ensure public safety and we extend our deepest, deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and our fire department ʻohana, especially during this difficult, difficult time."

“Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to the Todd ʻohana," Gov. Josh Green said in a statement. "Chief Kazuo Todd was passionate about keeping people safe and his leadership was an example for those in the fire service in Hawaiʻi County and across the state. While we mourn his sudden loss, each of us can be proud of and grateful for the legacy of dedication and service he exemplified.”

"The Office of the State Fire Marshal extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, following his sudden and unexpected death," state Fire Marshal Dori Booth said in a statement. "His leadership, dedication and service profoundly strengthened the safety and resilience of our communities statewide in his role as Chair of the State Fire Council. The Office of the State Fire Marshal stands ready to provide any support needed and remains committed to walking alongside the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department with respect, compassion and solidarity in the days ahead."

