Suspect charged with second-degree murder after body found in Waipahu

A 42-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of another man who was found dead in Waipahu last week.

The Honolulu Police Department said Clarence Luke was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the death of his friend, 55-year-old Jonnaven Monalim.

Monalim was last seen on Nov. 5 when he told family members he was going to pick up money he won from gambling. HPD said detectives learned, using the GPS on their phones, that the two men had met up with each other after that.

Surveillance footage showed Luke throwing away clothing in a Waipahu dumpster that police determined was Monalim’s, and they found Monalim’s body with multiple gunshot wounds near Waipio Point Access Road, police said.

Police said one of Monalim’s last known locations, based on his phone GPS, was at Waihona Street in Pearl City, where his hearing aids, blood, a 9mm bullet casing and an unspent cartridge were found.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said a witness saw Monalim and another man fighting in that area.

“The witness identified one of the males as Jonnaven, who appeared to be defending himself and bleeding from his forehead. The second male was pushing him. The witness stated it appeared that Jonnaven was asking the other male to stop,” Thoemmes said.

Family members reported that Monalim had been ignoring Luke’s calls, and that there had been tension between the men. HPD also said Luke may have owed people money from gambling.

Luke's bail has been set at $1 million.