At the edge of Waikīkī, Hula's continues to be the heart of Pride Month

Honolulu's Pride Month may be over, but the spirit of love, passion, and inclusivity carries on at Hula's Bar and Lei Stand in Waikīkī.

The bar has been considered the official after-party of the Pride Parade for decades, and it has no intention of giving up that title any time soon.

Founded over 50 years ago by Jack Law and Bob Magoon, the premise of Hula’s surrounds the desire for a gathering space where folks could come and shed the worries of the outside world — to exist and feel safe and welcomed.

Derek Miner, the marketing director for the bar, said this sense of place and community has been unwavering. He first came across Hula’s as a customer and hasn't left since.

Miner has been working at the bar for two years and says working on the Pride Parade will always be a highlight of his year. This year, the team geared up at 4 a.m. the night before the parade to assemble the float.

Courtesy George Oh

“Now that I get to be in it, I see how much it grows every year, and I see all the families, all the grandparents with their ‘free hugs’ shirts, and all the younger generation that's bringing out their kids,” Miner said.

“It's really promising and hopeful for the next generations to feel like they can be in a better culture when they grow up. Plus it helps reinforce and helps remind me of the role that we still play in the community.”

For the community that Hula’s has built, the space is not just a party arena with colorful cocktails, vibrant lights, and endless music — it’s become a safe haven to explore identity and to feel safe in that journey.

George Harvey Oh, also known as myfriendgeorge, is a DJ at Hula’s. He shared stories of older folks coming up to him as he played sets. They tell him how these types of spaces were not as widely accepted in their time, and how much it means for it to be welcomed and even celebrated now.

“That's how you know that it is such a gathering place, because when you watch different people activate and come alive, you can tell how diverse a place really is,” Oh said. “I've never worked at a place that has meant so much to so many people.”

A quick Google search for Hula’s will immediately populate a “gay bar” search result. Miner believes the title emphasizes the deep LGBTQI+ roots that the bar has, but in no way excludes anyone or reduces the bar down to a single label.

“Hula's is an everyone bar. We welcome everyone, we accept everyone, and we work to make everyone feel seen,” he said. “But that doesn't mean everyone will necessarily like it, and that’s OK, but we won't stop what we're doing just because it makes a few people uncomfortable.”

