NAACP honors University of Hawaiʻi law school dean

The NAACP California-Hawaii State Conference has honored Camille Nelson, the dean at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law, with an award that celebrates leadership and dedication to advancing social justice and equality.

Nelson said she was surprised when she received a letter about the Dr. Alice A. Huffman “Hats Off” Award of Excellence back in August.

The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. Founded in 1909, its mission is to ensure political, educational, social and economic equality for everyone.

"I think part of the connection with this recognition is a tying together of history. I mean, the NAACP as a civil rights organization has long supported students, and I think students of history recognize that student leaders and student activism was a big part of the civil rights and all human rights movement," Nelson said.

She was presented with the award last week at the NAACP California-Hawaii State Conference's annual convention in Honolulu.

Nelson has served as the dean at three law schools, each time as the first woman and first person of color in the position, UH said in a news release.

This year she also received the Deborah L. Rhode Award from the American Association of Law Schools and was named Outstanding Woman Lawyer by Hawaiʻi Women Lawyers.

Nelson said her passion is working with students.

“As an educator, I really see my job as uplifting those next generations of future leaders,” she said.