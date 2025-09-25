Feedback wanted on overnight construction plan for King and Hotel streets

The City and County of Honolulu is planning on doing overnight road work on parts of King and Hotel Streets, and wants the public to know about — and weigh in on — the project.

The project will include the “reconstruction of concrete bus lanes, resetting and reconstruction of curbs, and installation of pavement markings and striping” as part of the Rehabilitation of Streets project for downtown Honolulu.

The work is anticipated to start in summer 2026 and could last a year.

The city is also asking the state to allow it to do construction activities like demolition overnight, during what are known as “noise variance” hours.

City and County of Honolulu A city-provided map shows the limits (outlined in orange) of proposed concrete roadway repair work on King Street and Hotel Street.

The city said that overnight work could expedite the project and reduce traffic impacts that would otherwise happen during the day.

The city is holding a public meeting on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Keʻelikolani Middle School Cafeteria — formerly known as Central Middle School. Comments can also be submitted via mail or email.