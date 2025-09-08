This is what residents think the new 'Green Fee' should be spent on

The state is deciding how it will spend an estimated extra $100 million a year from the new "Green Fee" tax on hotels and cruise ships that starts next year.

The law that was passed in May said the funds can be used to invest in climate resilience, environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism. But it will be up to the governor in December to submit the budget for legislative approval. It will include what specific projects and initiatives the money will be spent on.

Last month, Care for ʻĀina Now, a group that advocated for the Green Fee, sent out a survey asking for community feedback on how it should be spent.

The results from over 170 submissions showed that about half of the project requests are under $500,000 and over a third exceed $1 million.

Over half of the projects focus on restoration, recovery and workforce development.

“These resources will support jobs and opportunities that young people have called for that will allow future generations to live values of aloha ʻāina and give back more than they take from Hawaiʻi and its environment,” said Executive Director of Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo Kevin Chang in a written statement.

“With the Green Fee, we have set one pathway toward the restoration of our special places and a vision of ʻāina momona (abundance) — the restoration of Hawaiʻi,” Chang said.