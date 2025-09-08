Guided tours resume at Kalaupapa

A former settlement for people with Hansen's disease on Molokaʻi will reopen this month for the first time since the pandemic, when it closed to shield the few remaining patients, all of whom are over 80, from exposure to COVID-19, officials said Monday.

Tours and religious pilgrimages draw visitors to Kalaupapa, an isolated peninsula cut off by 2,000-foot cliffs. It traditionally has only been reachable by boat, small plane, mule ride or hours-long hike. Right now, travel to the area is only allowed by plane, Kalaupapa National Historical Park said in a news release.

Jessie Wardarski/AP / AP FILE - Kyong Son Toyofuku, second from left, and her husband, Lance Toyofuku, center, arrive at the former leprosy colony of Kalaupapa, Hawaiʻi, July 18, 2023, with sisters and residents of the settlement, Alicia Damien Lau, second from right, and Barbara Jean Wajda, right.

Hawaiʻi banished Hansen's disease patients to Kalaupapa for over a century, starting in 1866 during Hawaiian Kingdom rule. The exile policy was only lifted in 1969.

Jessie Wardarski/AP / AP FILE - Kyong Son Toyofuku, left, her husband, Lance Toyofuku, center, and sister Alicia Damien Lau, celebrate Mass at St. Philomena Church during a pilgrimage tour of Kalaupapa, Hawaiʻi, July 18, 2023.

More than 8,000 people died there, most of them Native Hawaiian. Saint Damien, a Catholic priest from Belgium who cared for patients in the late 19th century and was canonized by the church in 2009, also died there after contracting the disease.

Damien’s devotion to the ailing has inspired people worldwide, as has the work of Saint Marianne, a German-born nun who cared for the ill for decades before she died of natural causes on Kalaupapa in 1918. The church canonized her in 2012.

Today, the peninsula is governed by the state Department of Health while the the National Park Service operates the historical park.

Hansen’s disease, also known as leprosy, is spread by direct, person-to-person contact, although it’s not easily transmitted. It can cause skin lesions, mangle fingers and toes, and lead to blindness. It's been curable since the development of sulfone drugs in the 1940s, and people treated with drugs aren’t contagious.

Jessie Wardarski/AP / AP FILE - A cat walks across the back of the Rev. Patrick Killilea's couch on Kalaupapa, Hawaiʻi, July 18, 2023.

Patients are free to leave, but many have chosen to stay because it has become their home. Six patients, all cured, live there now. Privacy for these patients means guided tours are the only way visitors may travel to Kalaupapa.

Tours are available through Kalaupapa Saints Tour, founded by patient Meli Watanuki. Seawind Tours will operate the tours on Watanuki's behalf, CEO Randy King said.

All visitors must be at least 16 years old and have a Department of Health visitor permit, which Seawind Tours will facilitate.