Hawaiʻi's wealthiest ZIP code may surprise you

The wealthiest ZIP Code in Hawaiʻi may surprise you. It's an area of Honolulu known less for sprawling beachfront estates and more for luxury high-rises.

The wealthiest areas of Hawaiʻi traditionally have large single-family homes, usually with beachfront property or sweeping ocean views.

Think Kahala, Kailua or Hawaiʻi Loa Ridge, or any number of areas on Maui, Kauaʻi or Hawaiʻi Island. But a ranking of Hawaiʻi's wealthiest ZIP codes puts a more urban area on top.

96814 is the ZIP code for the Ala Moana-Kakaʻako area of Honolulu. And it's the wealthiest ZIP code in the state, when you count not just home values but such data points as per capita income, education and population density.

The area is home to some of the highest-priced real estate in the state — it's just that most of that is condominiums.

Park Lane Ala Moana dominated the top prices a few years ago, but these days, it's the new towers at Ward Village that are commanding top dollar. In fact, more than half of the condos on Oʻahu that have sold for $5 million or more this year were in Ward Village.

Howard Hughes Holdings is the developer of Ward Village. The company is now partnering with Discovery Land Company on ʻIlima, one of two new luxury towers that will replace the Ward Centre retail complex.

They recently started pre-sales. And the starting price for those units? Nearly $4 million.