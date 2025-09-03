State website seeks to improve transparency on Army land lease negotiations

A new website gives the public more access to information about the future of U.S. Army land leases in Hawaiʻi.

Gov. Josh Green launched the Engage Hawaiʻi program on Tuesday, which will also allow public input on lease decisions.

In August, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll wrote a letter to Green saying he wants to finalize a deal with the state to continue leasing land on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island by the end of the year.

The military leases expire in 2029. The state Board of Land and Natural Resources has also rejected an environmental impact study needed to continue the Army’s leases.

Several Native Hawaiian Community Groups also came together to urge the state to include community input in its decisions and reduce the military’s footprint on public lands.

University of Hawaiʻi Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge Dean Jon Osorio was one of the speakers.

“ As a network of Native Hawaiian organizations committed to the protection of our ʻāina, our culture, communities and people, we stand united in calling on the United States and on the state of Hawaiʻi to stand united to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by ensuring Native Hawaiian community representation in all decision-making related to expiring U.S. military leases across the Hawaiian Islands,” Osorio said.

“ Fast-tracking new land agreements or frameworks for Pōhakuloa and other leases expiring in 2029 to 2030 and all of this would be a serious misstep for the state of Hawaiʻi.”

Green warned that the federal government could use eminent domain to secure the land without input from the state.

Eventually, Green hopes to also add information about how the state’s Green Fee will be spent and decisions about healthcare policy.

“Our goal is to make government more open, accessible and collaborative,” Green said in a written statement. “Engage.Hawaii.gov is a place where residents can share their manaʻo and help shape solutions for Hawai‘i’s future. This is just the beginning — as the site grows, so will the opportunities for our community to be heard.”