Connecting local businesses to the military

The annual Daniel K. Akaka ALA Hawaii Food Show is a gateway for local businesses to sell their products in military commissaries and exchanges.

The annual show organized by the American Logistics Association connects Hawaiʻi-based vendors with buyers from the Defense Commissary Agency – or DeCA – and the Navy Exchange Service Command.

It's the only time local companies can make their pitches directly to military buyers.

Over the years, the show has introduced nearly 7,000 Hawaiʻi producers to commissary shelves, mostly different kinds of food. And not just in Hawaiʻi. More and more Hawaiʻi products are being sold in commissaries across the United States.

That's because of demand from military families who discovered local flavors while they were stationed here. Last year alone, 600 products were selected, including some from six companies selling to the military for the first time.

This year's show at the Prince Waikīkī drew more than 60 companies selling everything from fresh seafood to candy, cookies and coffee.

Uncle's Ku Aloha Ice Cream sold its ice cream sandwiches to the military for the first time at the 2017 Hawaiʻi Food Show. Since then, the company has doubled its footprint by expanding to 27 commissaries and exchanges.

Owner “Uncle” Paul Logan says the show is really special. That's because not every state has this kind of support from the military for local businesses.