Tropical Storm Gil in the eastern Pacific is not expected to threaten land

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 31, 2025 at 9:59 AM HST
In this satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropial Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, July 31, 2025.
AP
/
NOAA
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Gil located south-southwest of the southern Baja California Peninsula on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Tropical Storm Gil was strengthening in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday but wasn't expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

The storm is forecast to remain over open water and become a hurricane on Friday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It's about 785 miles south-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm is expected to turn to the west-northwest in the coming days.

Gil is strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical Storm Iona is churning westward in the ocean, about 925 miles southwest of Honolulu, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. It was earlier a hurricane but has since weakened. It isn't threatening land.

And other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.
Tags
Local News weather
