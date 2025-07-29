Tsunami warning: Here's where emergency shelters are open and roads are closed

UPDATED 10:56 P.M., JULY 29, 2025.

COVERAGE OF THIS STORY HAS ENDED.

Hawaiʻi is no longer under a tsunami warning. It is safe for residents and visitors to return to evacuated areas.

The article remains below as it was written during the tsunami warning on Tuesday.

Here are the locations of open shelters and road closures in each county:

Kauaʻi County

Kauaʻi County reported that it was closing the following bridges to traffic as of 6:10 p.m.:



Kaumualii Highway at Fort Elizabeth (Russian Fort)

Kaumualii Highway west of Lele Road junction

Kaumualii Highway and Waialo Road junction

Traffic Round-About (Po‘ipu Road)

Ala Kinoiki Road and Weliweli Road junction

Nawiliwili Road and Lala Road junction

Rice Street and Mokoi Street junction

Kuhio Highway and Kapule Highway junction

Kuhio Highway and Kamole Road junction

Kuhio Highway and Hanalei Plantation Road

Shelters are open in the following locations:



Kapa'a High School

Kapa'a Middle School - capacity has been reached

Ele'ele Elementary School

Kōloa Library

Kaua'i Community College - capacity has been reached

Kalāheo Neighborhood Center

Kīlauea Elementary School

Kaua'i Christian Fellowship in Poʻipū

Waimea High School



Honolulu City and County

Some key routes are currently closed:



Farrington Highway at Waiomea St is closed to westbound traffic — REOPENED

— REOPENED Fort Weaver Rd at North Rd is closed makai (ocean) bound traffic

Fort Weaver Rd at Papipi Rd is closed makai (ocean) bound traffic

Honolulu City and County has opened its Tsunami Assembly Areas. Assembly areas are places to park and wait for the tsunami threat to pass. They are not fully staffed shelters.



McKinley High

Hahaʻione Valley Neighborhood Park

Waimānalo District Park

Niu Valley Middle

Mākaha Community Park

Waialua High and Intermediate

Kailua District Park

Kaneohe District Park

Kahuku District Park

Kalākaua District Park

Wilson Community Park

ʻEwa Mahiko District Park

Nānākuli High and Intermediate

Koko Head District Park

Waipahū District Park

George Fred Wright Wahiawā District Park

See a map of Oʻahu's Tsunami Assembly Areas at this link: https://p.veoci.com/hnlevac

Shelters for residents impacted by tsunami waves may be opened after the extent of these impacts is known.

Maui County

The Maui Police Department is closing all access points to Kahului Beach Road, including Wahine Pio Ave., Kaʻahumanu Ave. and Kanaloa Ave.

Motorists are asked to avoid coastal roads when accessing shelters.

Shelters are open in the following locations. Maui County said the shelters will close as soon as the tsunami advisory is downgraded, meaning they will likely not remain open overnight.



Molokai High School

Kihei Community Center

Velma McWayne Santos Center

Lahainaluna High School

Hana High School

Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center

Social Hall at Lahaina Civic Center — CLOSED AS OF 9 P.M.

Animals on a leash or in crates will be accepted at all shelters. Residents are advised to bring their own food. Restrooms will be available.

Hawaiʻi County

Hawaiʻi County officials are reporting traffic congestion on many roadways. They ask for residents' patience and advise them to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers who are directing traffic.

Shelters are open in the following locations:

Kau District Gym

Keaau Armory

Kealakehe High School Gym

Naalehu Community Center

Pahoa Neighborhood Facility

Panaewa Park

Puueo Community Center

Waimea Community Center

Waikoloa Elementary School

Yano Hall

Parking and restrooms will be available. If coming with a pet, residents are advised to bring a kennel, food, and water for the animal. Residents are also advised to bring any food, water, medications, or comfort items they may need.

Find information on how to sign up for emergency alerts in your area here.