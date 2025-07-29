Tsunami warning: Here's where emergency shelters are open and roads are closed
UPDATED 10:56 P.M., JULY 29, 2025.
COVERAGE OF THIS STORY HAS ENDED.
Hawaiʻi is no longer under a tsunami warning. It is safe for residents and visitors to return to evacuated areas.
The article remains below as it was written during the tsunami warning on Tuesday.
Here are the locations of open shelters and road closures in each county:
Kauaʻi County
Kauaʻi County reported that it was closing the following bridges to traffic as of 6:10 p.m.:
- Kaumualii Highway at Fort Elizabeth (Russian Fort)
- Kaumualii Highway west of Lele Road junction
- Kaumualii Highway and Waialo Road junction
- Traffic Round-About (Po‘ipu Road)
- Ala Kinoiki Road and Weliweli Road junction
- Nawiliwili Road and Lala Road junction
- Rice Street and Mokoi Street junction
- Kuhio Highway and Kapule Highway junction
- Kuhio Highway and Kamole Road junction
- Kuhio Highway and Hanalei Plantation Road
Shelters are open in the following locations:
- Kapa'a High School
- Kapa'a Middle School - capacity has been reached
- Ele'ele Elementary School
- Kōloa Library
- Kaua'i Community College - capacity has been reached
- Kalāheo Neighborhood Center
- Kīlauea Elementary School
- Kaua'i Christian Fellowship in Poʻipū
- Waimea High School
Honolulu City and County
Some key routes are currently closed:
Farrington Highway at Waiomea St is closed to westbound traffic— REOPENED
- Fort Weaver Rd at North Rd is closed makai (ocean) bound traffic
- Fort Weaver Rd at Papipi Rd is closed makai (ocean) bound traffic
Honolulu City and County has opened its Tsunami Assembly Areas. Assembly areas are places to park and wait for the tsunami threat to pass. They are not fully staffed shelters.
- McKinley High
- Hahaʻione Valley Neighborhood Park
- Waimānalo District Park
- Niu Valley Middle
- Mākaha Community Park
- Waialua High and Intermediate
- Kailua District Park
- Kaneohe District Park
- Kahuku District Park
- Kalākaua District Park
- Wilson Community Park
- ʻEwa Mahiko District Park
- Nānākuli High and Intermediate
- Koko Head District Park
- Waipahū District Park
- George Fred Wright Wahiawā District Park
See a map of Oʻahu's Tsunami Assembly Areas at this link: https://p.veoci.com/hnlevac
Shelters for residents impacted by tsunami waves may be opened after the extent of these impacts is known.
Maui County
The Maui Police Department is closing all access points to Kahului Beach Road, including Wahine Pio Ave., Kaʻahumanu Ave. and Kanaloa Ave.
Motorists are asked to avoid coastal roads when accessing shelters.
Shelters are open in the following locations. Maui County said the shelters will close as soon as the tsunami advisory is downgraded, meaning they will likely not remain open overnight.
- Molokai High School
- Kihei Community Center
- Velma McWayne Santos Center
- Lahainaluna High School
- Hana High School
- Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center
Social Hall at Lahaina Civic Center— CLOSED AS OF 9 P.M.
Animals on a leash or in crates will be accepted at all shelters. Residents are advised to bring their own food. Restrooms will be available.
Hawaiʻi County
Hawaiʻi County officials are reporting traffic congestion on many roadways. They ask for residents' patience and advise them to follow the instructions of law enforcement officers who are directing traffic.
Shelters are open in the following locations:
- Kau District Gym
- Keaau Armory
- Kealakehe High School Gym
- Naalehu Community Center
- Pahoa Neighborhood Facility
- Panaewa Park
- Puueo Community Center
- Waimea Community Center
- Waikoloa Elementary School
- Yano Hall
Parking and restrooms will be available. If coming with a pet, residents are advised to bring a kennel, food, and water for the animal. Residents are also advised to bring any food, water, medications, or comfort items they may need.
