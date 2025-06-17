FEMA no longer available for in-person fire survivor support at Maui recovery centers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is closing its presence at Maui recovery centers, 21 months after the wildfires. The agency said the demand for in-person services has dropped over time.

As of Wednesday, June 18, FEMA staffing will end at the Kākoʻo Maui Relief and Aid Services Center in Kahului. FEMA in-person services at the Lahaina Resource Center will close on July 3.

Both facilities are operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. They will continue to remain open to help with building permits, legal assistance, interim housing and other services for fire survivors.

FEMA says it will continue to provide support on Maui. For those in FEMA temporary housing, the agency said it is critical to remain in contact with FEMA to continue receiving assistance.

Even though in-person services have closed, survivors can still get help from the agency in other ways. FEMA can be reached through their national, toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week) for assistance with general inquiries.

Documents can be submitted online, by mail, or by fax at 800-827-8112. Disaster case and recertification managers assigned to survivors can be contacted directly. More information can be found at fema.gov.