© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

FEMA no longer available for in-person fire survivor support at Maui recovery centers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cluett Pactol
Published June 17, 2025 at 10:44 AM HST
FILE - The Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center in Kahului offers direct aid and services related to the Maui wildfires. The hub also hosts representatives from nonprofit organizations and various government agencies on a rotating basis.
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
FILE - The Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center in Kahului offers direct aid and services related to the Maui wildfires. The hub also hosts representatives from nonprofit organizations and various government agencies on a rotating basis.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is closing its presence at Maui recovery centers, 21 months after the wildfires. The agency said the demand for in-person services has dropped over time.

As of Wednesday, June 18, FEMA staffing will end at the Kākoʻo Maui Relief and Aid Services Center in Kahului. FEMA in-person services at the Lahaina Resource Center will close on July 3.

Both facilities are operated by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. They will continue to remain open to help with building permits, legal assistance, interim housing and other services for fire survivors.

Lahaina-born Zoe Chesson, her husband and two young kids are among the residents of Ka La'i Ola.
Local News
Lahaina fire survivors find new sense of community as Ka Laʻi Ola housing nears completion
Catherine Cluett Pactol

FEMA says it will continue to provide support on Maui. For those in FEMA temporary housing, the agency said it is critical to remain in contact with FEMA to continue receiving assistance.

Even though in-person services have closed, survivors can still get help from the agency in other ways. FEMA can be reached through their national, toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week) for assistance with general inquiries.

Documents can be submitted online, by mail, or by fax at 800-827-8112. Disaster case and recertification managers assigned to survivors can be contacted directly. More information can be found at fema.gov.
Tags
Local News FEMA2023 Maui fires
Catherine Cluett Pactol
Catherine Cluett Pactol is a general assignment reporter covering Maui Nui for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cpactol@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cluett Pactol
Related Stories