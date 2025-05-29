Lahaina shoreline near harbor now open for recreational use

Lahaina residents can now use shoreline areas near Lahaina Harbor for recreation.

The harbor itself is still closed, but after requests from the community, Maui County officials have opened up areas on the north and south ends of the harbor for noncommercial use.

It's been a popular recreation spot for surfers and beachgoers for generations. The county says now that debris removal work is done in the area, limited shoreline access can be allowed.

Maui County Deputy Managing Director Erin Wade told residents about the plan at a Lahaina community meeting earlier this month.

“It is still by and large a closed area. We don’t want to encourage lots of folks coming down and getting curious. We do want to, though, encourage and offer the opportunity for the community to enjoy the ocean. It will be relatively guided, just so you know, we’re not going to offer the opportunity to go cruise all through the district because it’s just not — we’re not ready," she said.

"But we want to invite you to come back for ocean recreation. There will be barricades, so you won’t be able to drive any further down Front Street still. That’s going to remain in place through the summer as we continue to clean up and improve and make it ready for public access."

The public is asked to follow signs for parking and stay on the marked paths, as well as steer clear of barricaded and fenced-off areas.

"The community has been asking for the opportunity to return to this area that has been a familiar recreational spot for generations,” said Mayor Richard Bissen in a press release.

“Now that debris removal and other work has been completed in the area, we’re happy to be able to provide this limited shoreline access. It gives us hope to see wildlife and sand returning to the shoreline, and now surfers and beachgoers can return too.”