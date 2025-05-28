Hawaiʻi library system rebrands with new card design

The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System has debuted a new look. Gone are the library cards featuring a yellow hibiscus against a solid red background.

Updated cards feature a colorful geometric pattern inspired by traditional kapa, kakaū uhi, and other Hawaiian art. The library said the cards are also biodegradable.

The design is composed of a blue shape to represent the statewide library system, plus six triangles in different state-recognized colors to symbolize the Hawaiian Islands with library branches.

When the card is horizontal, the design creates an “H” to represent the entirety of the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.

Local libraries are accepting trade-ins for current cards at no additional cost, though the updated card will come with a new account number.

Not set on giving up your current card? Libraries will have paper card sleeves with the new design for a limited time.

"Our new look is a symbol of growth, respect, and possibility. We hope you’ll stop by, pick up a new card or sleeve, and see all the ways your library continues to grow with you," the library system said in an announcement.

Library cards are free for all Hawaiʻi residents, and military personnel and their dependents.

In addition to borrowing books, DVDs, and CDs, a library card allows access to eBooks, audiobooks, and online databases. If you do not have a library card, you can register online.