Hawaiʻi film about Micronesian experience will be shown at Utah film festival

A Hawaiʻi short film called “The Arrangements,” set in a rough Oʻahu neighborhood, has been selected for the 5th annual Māsima Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It's the first time the film will premiere on the continental U.S. after it was showcased last year at Ward Village, where audience members filled every corner of the theater room.

The 16-minute film is centered around a group of Micronesian boys embarking on a journey to find their friend’s treasure as they plan for his funeral.

Sonny Ganaden, who directed the film, said he’s grateful the film will reach a broader audience and is most excited for the kids who were first-time actors in the film.

“It’s a big part of the conversation, the diasporic Pacific Islander here in Hawaiʻi and on the continent,” he said.

Ganaden worked with six Micronesian kids who grew up in the Kamehameha IV public housing in Kalihi. The kids aged 10 to 12 are named Billy and Peter Alifios, Erika Essa, Dianson Kasty, Ambu Rodrigo and Rev Victor.

Their stories were based on their life events. Their friend died by suicide in 2022. Ganaden has told HPR that he was with the kids when they were planning the funeral arrangements.

Some scenes were shot in their friend’s home.

“His spirit lives on in all of us,” he said. “Gone but not forgotten. We just want to express some of that affection through art. This movie has been a real labor of love. It's taken so much of my life and the kids' lives to just get out there and be seen.”

The film cost about $20,000 to make. Pacific Islanders in Communication granted the filmmaker $5,000, and ʻOhina Labs gave around the same amount.

Courtesy of Sonny Ganaden

Ganaden said the rest of the money was paid out of pocket and through donations. The money went to acting classes and food for the kids and crew, and other operations to make the film.

Ganaden had to learn how to be a director while also guiding the kids through acting. They even got to work with a trained rooster.

He said the kids are excited about the film festival.

“They wanted to get on a plane immediately,” he said.

Ganaden said he’s also submitted the short film for other festivals. He wants the immigrant experience story to be spotlighted around the world.

“I want you to be able to watch this movie well into the future and enjoy it,” he said.