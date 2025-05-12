'The time is now': Group urges replacing appliances before Energy Star ends and prices increase

As the federal government moves to end a decades-old energy efficiency program and tariffs threaten higher prices for home goods, a Hawaiʻi energy conservation group is suggesting residents replace their old appliances now.

"You don't want to wait," said Caroline Carl, the executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy , which promotes electricity efficiency for Hawaiʻi homes and businesses through rebates and educational programs.

Last week, several outlets reported that the Environmental Protection Agency plans to cut the Energy Star program . It certifies that certain appliances meet energy-efficiency standards set by the government.

For years, the program's little blue certification label has been a familiar household sight. Carl said Hawaiʻi residents have collectively reduced their energy costs by hundreds of millions of dollars by using Energy Star products and incentives.

Last fiscal year, Hawaiʻi Energy issued more than 16,000 rebates to residents for Energy Star products, which are expected to reduce those residents' electricity bills by more than $72 million over the lifetime of those products.

Without Energy Star, Hawaiʻi Energy will have to work harder to get customers accurate information about the energy usage of appliances.

"It is definitely going to be much more challenging without the backbone of Energy Star," Carl said.

Carl encouraged residents who are looking to replace old, inefficient appliances to seek out Energy Star certified products now while they are still available on store shelves.

For a limited time, Hawaiʻi Energy has also increased its rebates on some high-usage appliances, including air conditioning units and water heaters.

"Hopefully, the increased incentives are another push," Carl said, noting that Hawaiʻi Energy is hearing from many of its manufacturing and distribution partners that price increases on household appliances are "inevitable" as a result of tariffs.

"We feel really strongly that now, more than ever, is the time to ensure that we're getting the word out about energy efficiency," she said. "We don't know exactly what's going to happen at the national level, but what we do know is that we can make a pretty substantial difference by mobilizing locally."