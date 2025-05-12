Land Board decides to reject the Army's final EIS for Pōhakuloa

The state land board has rejected a final environmental review, resulting in a setback for the Army to continue using the Pōhakuloa Training Area on Hawaiʻi Island.

The board made its decision on May 9 after hours of testimony and discussion. The Army has used the 23,000 acre site for live fire training for over 60 years. Its lease on the land ends in 2029.

BLNR A screenshot of the BLNR members voting on the PTA EIS.

Opponents say the review was done improperly, and ignores environmental and cultural damages and concerns.

Board member Kaiwi Yoon says there's no way the Army can benefit the area's cultural and natural resources.

“ There is no warrior or koa that would say firing guns and missiles and rockets into a natural and cultural resource environment is good for that cultural and natural resource environment," Yoon said. "I don't care what study you know we wanna do, it's never gonna be good. All we can do is mitigate and minimize the impact, but the answer will always be no.”

Those in favor mostly say the training area is important for maintaining U.S. national security in the region. The Army paid one dollar in its original lease to occupy the land.

Following the decision, Gov. Josh Green said in a statement, "I respect the Board’s decision and the community voices that guide it. Military members who utilize this area to train for local and national security and emergency missions are our neighbors, our children’s classmates, and often our own ʻohana. While the rejection of the Final EIS presents challenges, it is not the end of the conversation. We remain committed to finding new paths that protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources while supporting national security. This is a time for collaboration, not division, as we seek balanced solutions that honor both our heritage and our future.”