Hawaiʻi high school and college graduation ceremony schedules for the class of 2025

Graduation ceremonies across Hawaiʻi mark special traditions for families and communities to gather together and celebrate the educational achievements of their graduates.

"The Class of 2025 has shown focus, talent and drive," the Hawai‘i Department of Education said in a release. "We’re proud of all our graduates as they take the next step in their journey, embodying our commitment to ensure they are globally competitive and locally committed.”

A list of high school and college commencement celebrations is included below, alphabetically and separated by island. The list reflects the most current information and will be updated on the DOE's website as needed.

Oʻahu

High Schools

ʻAiea - Hawaiʻi Convention Center, May 19

Campbell - Hawaiʻi Convention Center, May 17

Castle - Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, May 17

Farrington - Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, May 24

Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & the Blind - HSDB Campus, May 28

Kahuku - Polynesian Cultural Center, May 21

Kailua - Hawaiʻi Convention Center, May 21

Kaimukī - Waikīkī Shell, May 24

Kaiser - Kaiser High Cougar Stadium, May 23

Kalāheo - Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall, May 29

Kalani - Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, May 21

Kapolei - Kapolei High Stadium, May 23

Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue School - Ānuenue Campus, May 24

Leilehua - Leilehua High Hugh Yoshida Stadium, May 23

McKinley - McKinley High Oval & Front Lawn, May 25

Mililani - Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, May 25

Moanalua - Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, May 27

Nānākuli - Nānākuli High & Inter. Stadium, May 24

Olomana School - Windward Community College, May 22

Pearl City - Hawaiʻi Convention Center, May 17

Radford - Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, May 16

Roosevelt - Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, May 22

Waialua - Waialua High & Inter. Gymnasium, May 24

Waiʻanae - Waiʻanae High Raymond Torii Stadium, May 23

Waipahu - Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, May 19

Colleges

Brigham Young University - BYU Marriott Center, April 24

Chaminade University - Waikīkī Shell, May 3

Hawai‘i Pacific University - Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort Mid-Pacific Conference Center Coral Ballroom, May 5

Honolulu Community College - Waikīkī Shell, May 16

Kapi‘olani Community College - Diamond Head Theatre, May 16

Leeward Community College - Pu‘uloa Campus, May 16

University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa - Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, May 17

University of Hawai‘i West O‘ahu - Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, May 10

Windward Community College - School campus, May 16

Hawaiʻi Island

High Schools

Hilo - Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium, May 23

Honokaʻa - Honoka‘a High & Inter. Gymnasium (The Armory), May 24

Kaʻū - Robert Herks Ka‘u District Gymnasium, May 23

Ke Kula ʻo ʻEhunuikaimalino - Konawaena High Julian Yates Baseball Field, May 23

Keaʻau - Keaʻau High Stadium, May 22

Kealakehe - Kealakehe High Waveriders Stadium, May 31

Kohala - Isao Hisaoka Gymnasium (Kamehameha Park), May 24

Konawaena - Konawaena High Julian Yates Football Field, May 24

Pāhoa - Pāhoa High & Inter. Helene H. Hale Gymnasium, May 25

Waiākea - Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-Purpose Stadium, May 24

Colleges



Hawai‘i Community College - Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-purpose Stadium, May 16

University of Hawai‘i at Hilo - Edith Kanaka‘ole Multi-purpose Stadium, May 17

Maui

High Schools

Baldwin - War Memorial Stadium, May 19

Hāna - Hāna Campus, May 24

Kekaulike - King Kekaulike High Na Ali’i Stadium, May 22

Lahainaluna - Lahainaluna High Sue D. Cooley Stadium, May 25

Maui - War Memorial Stadium, May 18

College



University of Hawai‘i Maui College - University of Hawai‘i Maui College Campus, May 15

Kauaʻi

High School

Kapaʻa - Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex field, May 23

Kauaʻi - Vidinha Stadium Soccer Field (next to Vidinha Stadium, which is under construction), May 23

Waimea - Hanapepe Stadium, May 23

College



Kaua‘i Community College - Kauai‘i Community College Campus, May 16

Molokaʻi

Molokaʻi High - Molokaʻi High Gymnasium, May 23

Lānaʻi

Lānaʻi High - Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium, May 24

Niʻihau