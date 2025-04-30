Free Wi-Fi is now available at Molokaʻi Airport

Air travelers now have free Wi-Fi at the Molokaʻi Airport while they wait for their flights. Service through Hawaiian Telcom began on April 17 and is available throughout the terminal.

The fiber optic infrastructure installed was part of the state Department of Transportation's HI Connect pilot program. The fiber internet network can support video streaming and downloads.

“Air travel is a necessity for Molokaʻi residents to access medical care and other resources,” said state Sen. Lynn DeCoite in a press release. “Access to free internet while waiting for flights can help make these essential trips more efficient and comfortable. I appreciate HDOT working to connect Molokaʻi Airport.”

DOT Director Ed Sniffen said Wi-Fi has been available at the state's larger airports since 2018.

“Offering this free service at Molokaʻi Airport is part of our efforts to make meaningful, cost-effective improvements at our facilities for local travelers," he said.

To connect to the Molokaʻi Airport network: