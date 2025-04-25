Hawaiʻi could become the 11th state to ban the purchase of assault rifles

A measure that would ban the purchase of assault rifles is heading to a final vote in the state Legislature.

If it passes, Hawaiʻi would become the 11th state to adopt this type of ban.

Chris Martin with Everytown for Gun Safety said that assault rifles are often the weapons of choice for mass shootings.

" This bill is going to bring Hawaiʻi even with its colleagues and states on the mainland that have strong gun laws like we do. We're the only state in the top 10 for gun safety that doesn't ban assault rifles," he said.

"The fact that we've banned assault pistols for more than three decades, this is just a loophole that needed to be closed, and a lot of folks have worked really hard to get it closed to keep our keiki safe."

Those against the measure said it infringes on their constitutional right to bear arms and penalizes those who do not break the law.

The measure does allow those who already own assault rifles to keep their guns.

The bill passed out of conference committee and will need to be voted on by both chambers to be transmitted to the governor.