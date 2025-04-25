Haleakalā National Park seeks ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi speakers for new website

Haleakalā National Park’s newest project is calling for subject matter experts to create and translate content in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi for the park's website.

The national park has recruited Hawaiian language teachers to create a distance learning curriculum in the past, but this first-of-its-kind project aims to focus on sharing the Hawaiian perspective.

The new ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi website will include peer-reviewed translations and new content such as park information, mele and oli (songs, chants, hula), moʻolelo (stories), drawings, photographs and videos.

Four selected ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi experts will each receive $9,900 to produce content about the natural and cultural resources of Haleakalā.

“The website will engage our local community and educate visitors on all aspects of Haleakalā in the Hawaiian language,” said Maui native Honeygirl Duman, education specialist and Hawaiian community liaison for Haleakalā National Park, in a news release.

To apply for the position, send a resume to Honeygirl Duman by May 23.