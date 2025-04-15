91 Maui ʻohana end decades-long wait for homesteads with Waikapū lot awards

Nearly 100 Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries and their ʻohana on Maui have been awarded turnkey homes.

The island's newest homestead community in Waikapū will have 91 homes, ranging in size from two to five bedrooms. Construction of Puʻuhona Phase II is slated for completion by February 2026.

ʻOhana have waited decades for this moment. At the lot selection event earlier this month, applicants' names were announced for nearly four hours in the order they applied, starting with those in the late 1980s.

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands The Puʻuhona homestead community under construction in Waikapū.

“This project is not just about building homes, it’s about rebuilding ancestral connections, creating opportunities, and empowering generations to thrive on the ʻāina,” said DHHL Director Kali Watson.

“Prince Kūhiō’s vision was clear — to empower Native Hawaiians through land. Through the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, he worked to return the lands to Native Hawaiians, fostering a sense of pride, identity, and belonging. We walk that same path today, guided by his vision.”

The homes range in price from $411,422 to $699,000. Awardees chose their lot based on the number of bedrooms, price and location.

Puʻuhona awardee and Makawao resident Sheldean Dudoit said she’s happy she didn’t give up.

“I feel relieved now being able to call a place home, not only for me but for my kids, knowing that I’ve been through a lot of obstacles in my life but now I see the end and there’s the bright light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “I really thought like aww man, I was giving up hope, and my sister was like, 'Yo, you’re going to get something, you’re going to get something, just hang in there,' so I just had to keep the faith, and it all paid off.”

Gov. Josh Green reaffirmed Hawaiʻi's commitment to those on the waitlist.

“The wait for a home should never be measured in decades and these 91 families have endured against all odds,” he said. “We have a responsibility to them, and to every Native Hawaiian on the waitlist to move faster, build smarter and deliver on the promise of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.”

Last June, 52 homes were part of Puʻuhona Phase I — the first award of its kind on Maui in 17 years. Those families are expected to move in this summer.

DHHL has six homestead projects totaling more than 1,600 units in development on Maui. Watson urges families still on the waitlist not to give up hope.