Hawaiʻi's first government-funded hula center to begin construction on Maui

Construction is slated to begin this month on Hawaiʻi's first government-funded hula center. The 47,000-square-foot Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art will be located in Wailuku, Maui.

Mayor Richard Bissen spoke at a blessing ceremony ahead of the construction. He said the center will be a place where hula, mele, and hana noʻeau are practiced and nurtured.

“It reaffirms our kuleana to protect and perpetuate the cultural foundations that have shaped our people for generations,” Bissen said. “This space will nurture our keiki, uplift our kūpuna and inspire our kumu, ensuring knowledge is shared with intention and integrity and traditions are kept alive for future generations. This center will include spaces, both indoors and outdoors, for performances and gatherings to serve our community.”

In addition, the center will be used as a shelter space in disasters, a resiliency and recovery center, and for Kaunoa Senior Services classes.

County of Maui Director of ʻŌiwi Resources and Kumu Hula Kaponoʻai Molitau offered the blessing last week over county contractors F&H Construction, other project partners and the site as a whole.

The facility was a collaboration between diverse Maui hula hālau — and Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt leads the steering committee.

“Where in all of Hawaiʻi do we have a place for hula? Where?” Holt asked. “Nowhere. What a shock that was. We have football fields, soccer fields, skate parks, pickleball, but where is hula? Hula is the one cultural practice that continues throughout all of Hawaiian history without break.”

The facility costs $53 million, including $11 million in federal funds. It was originally planned with community support and approved by Maui County Council in 2022. Permitting, bidding and contract processes were executed in 2023. Construction is scheduled to start April 28.