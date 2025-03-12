Mid-Pacific hula program receives $250,000 gift

The parents of a Mid-Pacific alumnus donated $250,000 to support the schoolʻs Pūpūkahi hula program.

This marks the largest gift to the Oʻahu-based private school's program, according to hula program head Michael Lanakila Casupang, who's been teaching at Mid-Pac since 1987.

He said the donation was surprising because it wasn't coming from the parent of a Pūpūkahi student. The gift came from Stephen and Gloria Kosasa Gainsley, whose son, Christian, graduated from Mid-Pac in 2000.

“It was very surprising,” he said. “We feel blessed and privileged,” he said.

Pūpūkahi means united as one.

The hula program teaches high school students about hula, language, and Hawaiian traditions. Students perform at their annual spring and fall dance concerts

“Part of what I do is not just teach hula, but also teach the students to love themselves and to be comfortable with who they are and to be able to also accept everyone else for who they are,” he said.

The money will be used for travel, performances and learning opportunities.