Former Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth is now a banker

Former Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth is joining Central Pacific Bank as a senior vice president overseeing Hawaiʻi Island.

After decades of public service, Roth contemplated retiring after losing the 2024 Hawaiʻi County mayoral race. The former prosecutor was also approached by law firms.

Roth said he decided to join the bank because it is the best way for him to help the community and improve residents' quality of life.

"When I was mayor, I saw people in all sorts of situations and, you know, businesses that were struggling, and I learned that having a good relationship with a bank could make that difference between getting off the ground and not getting off the ground, between being a success and, you know, failing."

Roth was elected mayor of Hawaiʻi County in 2020 and served one term.

He was previously the county prosecutor from 2012 to 2020, and a deputy prosecuting attorney in Honolulu and Hawaiʻi counties from 1993 to 2012, according to CPB.

Roth has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and a law degree from the now-closed Whittier Law School. Roth has been a Hawaiʻi Island resident for the past 27 years, CPB said.

HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote contributed to this report