State Rep. Gene Ward retires due to health concerns

Rep. Gene Ward will officially retire from the Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives on March 31 due to ongoing health concerns.

Ward, a Republican, has been the longest-serving member of Hawaiʻi's House of Representatives, after being in public service for more than three decades, including more than 27 years working for his constituents in District 18 that encompasses Hawaiʻi Kai, Kalama Valley and Portlock.

Ward previously represented District 17 from 1990 to 1998, and served as Minority Leader of the House from 2018 to 2020. He's also a Vietnam veteran who served as a Peace Corps volunteer and worked at the government agency USAID.

Over the past few months, Ward has been experiencing several health setbacks including a recent diagnosis of pneumonia.

“The recovery from various health issues has been a slow and painful process,” Ward said in a news release. “Despite the many efforts of medical professionals, my recovery has been much slower and more painful in the last few weeks. In the light of the recent pneumonia diagnosis, I have found myself at a difficult crossroad to decide my future as a member of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.”

Ward said it was a privilege to serve the people of East Honolulu from what he always considered the “People's House.”

In statements released this afternoon, Gov. Josh Green and House Speaker Nadine Nakamura thanked Ward for his service in the House.

Nakamura wrote, “Throughout his tenure, Gene served as a passionate Representative for his district, and a strong voice for his East Honolulu constituents.

Gov. Green will choose Wardʻs successor from among three names submitted by the state chair of the Republican Party.