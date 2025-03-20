5 Lahaina homes to be rebuilt through multi-organization partnership

More than half of the 1,355 homes destroyed in the Lahaina wildfires were owner-occupied. Five of those families will get new homes thanks to a multi-organization partnership.

The collaboration will significantly cut rebuilding costs for the homeowners, and construction is set to begin in October.

“This project is a collaboration between several organizations and entities coming together to help provide an affordable solution for some of the most vulnerable families in Lahaina,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, executive director of the nonprofit Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group, which is leading the effort.

“Using a volunteer rebuild team with the partner Mennonite Disaster assistance will cut the rebuild cost of the home by about 50%.”

Along with Mennonite Disaster Service, Ho‘ōla is partnering with Hawai’i Community Lending, Lahaina Community Land Trust, FEMA and Habitat for Humanity Maui.

“If you haven't started, step forward and enroll with Hawai’i Community Lending as a first step, and from there, we'll take it, and we'll evaluate what combination of resources to help each of the 813 owner-occupied destroyed homes get rebuilt,” Alexander-Monkres explained.

Hawaiʻi Community Lending handles the intake process, conducts financial assessments of Lahaina homeowners, and works to identify gap funding solutions.

“Together with our partners, HCL is happy to do our part to create a path forward for these five families,” said Jeff Gilbreath, executive director of Hawaiʻi Community Lending. “This project is a powerful example of the solutions that are possible when we work together and the hope it inspires for others who are working to rebuild in Lahaina.”

The project is only open to owner-occupied homes. Alexander-Monkres said the first five homes are just a start. She hopes the program can build another five to 10 houses for survivor families next year.