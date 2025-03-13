Detour through beach parking lot no longer needed for Kailua roundabout project

With another phase of the traffic roundabout project near Kailua Beach completed, vehicles will be able to leave Lanikai and the nearby parking lots via the normal route, Kalāheo Avenue.

The detour through Kailua Beach Park during phase eight is no longer necessary, and parking has been restored in the lot makai of Kalapawai Market.

Daily parking restrictions in Lanikai have been lifted, but regular three-day weekend restrictions will remain in place.

Residents and beachgoers have had to navigate various road closures, detours, and traffic congestion since phase one first began around late 2022, early 2023.

An artist's rendering of the final design.

The roundabout, located at the intersection of Kalāheo Avenue and Kailua Road, fronts Kalapawai Market and is a heavily frequented area.

Remaining work from phase six was delayed due to water line conflicts and resumed Thursday. It's expected to be completed by mid-April.

The ninth and final phase is planned for May and June. Kalāheo Avenue will be closed between Kuʻukama Street and Kailua Road, right before Kalapawai Market, headed toward Lanikai. Traffic will be detoured.

The whole project includes the roundabout, new sidewalks, raised pedestrian crossings and more.

To access Lanikai Beach, visitors are encouraged to explore other beaches or take TheBus Route 671 from Kailua Town.

For more information, visit the project's website.