Those who lost loved ones in the Lahaina fire could receive some funds next month

Those who lost loved ones or were severely injured in the Lahaina wildfires could begin to receive compensation in the next month with larger payouts by the end of the summer through the One ʻOhana Fund settlement.

Gov. Josh Green explained the program would give survivors who lost family members up to $1.5 million.

“We announced the One ʻOhana Fund three months after the fire, we reached the settlement at exactly a year, and we got the Supreme Court to approve it at 18 months,” he said.

“I intend to be paying out these benefits, some of it in the next month when we have what's called the good faith settlement hearing in front of Judge Cahill, who's an exceptional judge. That's for people who lost a loved one. I think by late summer, we'll see large settlement payments go out.”

A good faith settlement hearing is when the judge makes sure that the settlement is fair and properly reached. The first hearing is on Feb. 21, and that will set the precedent for the other cases part of the One ʻOhana Fund that will all have to go through the same process. It’s one of the final steps before people can begin receiving funds.

The $175 million One ʻOhana Fund is separate from the global settlement that got the green light from the state Supreme Court this week —although it’s often included in the $4 billion total.

This is the anticipated first round of the One ‘Ohana Fund which includes about 14 people. If the global settlement goes through, the rest of the wrongful death cases will be included.

However, if it is determined that those who lost loved ones should receive more than $1.5 million, then everyone could receive more — including those in round one.