© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to oversee U.S. spy agencies, advances to Senate confirmation vote

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff,
The Associated Press
Published February 11, 2025 at 10:11 AM HST
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
John McDonnell/AP
/
FR172064 AP
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the director of national intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Former Hawaiʻi Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is one step closer to being the nation's next director of national intelligence.

The U.S. Senate could hold its final vote on confirming Gabbard as soon as Wednesday following Monday's 52-46 procedural vote to end debate on her nomination, which fell along party lines.

Created following the Sept. 11 attacks, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence oversees and coordinates the work of 18 intelligence agencies.

Monday's move came despite Democrats and some Republicans questioning Gabbardʻs lack of experience in the intelligence world, as well as her past comments sympathetic to Edward Snowden and Russia and a meeting with Syria’s now-deposed leader, The Associated Press reports.

FILE - Tulsi Gabbard arrives before then-Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Local News
What to know about Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to be director of national intelligence
The Associated Press

She has also repeatedly echoed Russian propaganda used to justify the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in the past opposed a key U.S. surveillance tool, though she now says she supports the program.

With strong Democratic opposition and only a thin Republican majority, almost all GOP senators will need to vote yes for her to win confirmation.

Gabbard is a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard who deployed twice to the Middle East and ran for president in 2020.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Tom Cotton of Arkansas emphasized the importance of Gabbardʻs military experience, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota said he agrees with her plan to reduce the size of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California called Gabbard a “walking five-alarm fire,” while Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia said he does not question her patriotism, but doubts her judgment — as well as her experience.
Tags
Local News Donald TrumpTulsi GabbardU.S. Congress
HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories