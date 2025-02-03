A video of hikers throwing a barricade off Haʻikū Stairs leads to multiple arrests

Seven people were arrested after a video showing two hikers throwing a metal barricade off the side of the Haʻikū Stairs circulated on multiple social media sites.

It's unclear when the group accessed the illegal hike on O‘ahu, but the video shows them on various portions of the trail and even posing with blue "No Trespassing" signs that were removed from poles.

Honolulu police said that military officials helped to identify the hikers who allegedly threw the barricade: 26-year-old Jared Gritters and 24-year-old Chase Hamel.

The two U.S. Navy sailors are with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Both were arrested on charges of trespassing and theft. They were released on Jan. 31.

Four more adults and one juvenile turned themselves in at the Kailua Police Station on Jan. 31. They were arrested for trespassing.

Twenty-six-year-old Olivia McGlynn, 22-year-old Kiala Kieffer, 21-year-old Julia Beardemphl, and 21-year-old Jane Forsythe were all released after posting $50 bond.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed frustration over the incident.

"I'm concerned and I'm angry at people doing that kind of vandalism. When I see this kind of action, it's really disturbing. We've already had enough death lately over ridiculous accidents that should have never occurred. We don't want anything like this to happen," Blangiardi said.

Removal of the stairs began in April 2024, but a lawsuit by supporters of the hiking trail halted the demolition process.

Blangiardi said the court delay is creating a big, unforeseen security cost.

Officials want to remind the public that violators seen partaking in the hike will be cited or arrested since it is off-limits.