Kalihi Uka kindergarten teacher wins national Milken Educator Award

Kristy Inamasu of Kalihi Uka Elementary School has been recognized as one of the best teachers in the country.

The kindergarten teacher is the sole Hawaiʻi recipient of the Milken Educator Award this year.

Inamasu is the 83rd teacher from Hawaiʻi to receive the Milken, which is sometimes called the “Oscars of Teaching.”

The teacher learned about her award at an assembly at the school Tuesday morning. Inamasu said she was overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion at the announcement.

“My heart is so full with just appreciation, just reflecting on, you know, past mentors, past colleagues, current colleagues, the faculty, staff here, family, students, our whole school community, just, you know, flashes of all of that. And this award is not just for me, but it's for everyone here in our community. So just overwhelmed with gratitude,” Inamasu said.

Some of those mentors include Laura Ahn, the former Kalihi Uka elementary principal who inspired Inamasu to step out of her comfort zone when she started at the school 10 years ago. Inamasu also thanked current Kalihi Uka Principal Derek Santos, who encouraged the educator to not just make an impact in the classroom, and has provided leadership opportunities and helped her get comfortable reaching others outside the classroom.

Courtesy Milken Family Foundation Kristy Inamasu

Inamasu also thanked Alec Shimizu, a full-release mentor in her complex area. "He's been there for the first two years of my teaching career, and he has been one person that has been my biggest cheerleader in terms of academics," she said. "He has supported me, he has helped me grow as an educator, just always, constantly supporting me. Anytime that I'm feeling, you know, having doubts about my teaching or anything like that — he's always there to root me on."

She also thanked fellow teacher Liza Kaniho, who taught her about building positive relationships with her students. "I was in her classroom for student teaching in her first grade classroom, and the relationships, the positivity that she brought to school every day, and that she instilled in her classroom is what I bring with me to my own classroom."

Inamasu has taught kindergarten for eight years. She understands it is a "huge responsibility" as it is many kids' first time in school. "These students come to school with an open mind. They're curious to learn. They want to interact with their friends, and I just love to build those relationships, help build those relationships with these students, and try my best to provide that safe environment," she said.

Inamasu and other candidates do not apply for the award, nor are they aware they are being considered. She also received an unrestricted $25,000 cash award.