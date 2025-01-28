Kīlauea spews lava and then stops during monthlong on-again, off-again eruption

Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, spewed lava once again for about a day, the seventh recorded episode in recent weeks.

The eruption that began Dec. 23 in a crater at Kīlauea's summit has paused periodically. It resumed Monday, preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that continued to increase intensity to reach "sustained fountaining," the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. It paused again, a day later on Tuesday morning.

Fountains on the north side were 100 to 120 feet high and fed multiple lava streams, the observatory said. A small fountain could be seen on the south side with a small lava flow emerging, the observatory said.

Each episode since Dec. 23 has continued for 13 hours to eight days, the observatory said. The pauses have lasted less than 24 hours to 12 days.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world's most active volcanoes: Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

The eruptions are usually visible from many public overlooks in the park.

The park urges visitors to check its website for updates before arriving. For more information, click here.