Kīlauea spews lava and then stops during monthlong on-again, off-again eruption

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 28, 2025 at 10:48 AM HST
Updated January 28, 2025 at 1:23 PM HST
Phase 7 of the Kīlauea eruption resumed last night, January 27, 2025.
Janice Wei/Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park
/
National Park Service
Phase 7 of the Kīlauea eruption on Jan. 27, 2025. This photo was taken at the first overlook on the Keanakākoʻi side of the caldera.

Kīlauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, spewed lava once again for about a day, the seventh recorded episode in recent weeks.

The eruption that began Dec. 23 in a crater at Kīlauea's summit has paused periodically. It resumed Monday, preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that continued to increase intensity to reach "sustained fountaining," the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. It paused again, a day later on Tuesday morning.

Fountains on the north side were 100 to 120 feet high and fed multiple lava streams, the observatory said. A small fountain could be seen on the south side with a small lava flow emerging, the observatory said.

Each episode since Dec. 23 has continued for 13 hours to eight days, the observatory said. The pauses have lasted less than 24 hours to 12 days.

This image taken from video provided by United States Geological Survey on the USGS live feed shows Kīlauea erupting Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.
Local News
Eager visitors treated to periodic Kīlauea lava flow
The Associated Press

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world's most active volcanoes: Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

The eruptions are usually visible from many public overlooks in the park.

The park urges visitors to check its website for updates before arriving. For more information, click here.
Kīlauea Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

