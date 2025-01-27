MEMA wildfire review calls for clear leadership roles in emergencies

The Maui Emergency Management Agency has released its After-Action Report on the 2023 wildfires.

Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said the agency is committed to learning from the past and strengthening Maui to better prepare for the future.

Lonokailua-Hewett requested the report shortly after he took the role in January 2024. It was compiled by a consultant — based on 40 interviews, document reviews and agency after-action meetings.

The report identifies areas for improvement, such as more clearly defining leadership roles, strengthening the agency's staffing, better implementation of community planning and improved communications.

Administrator Lonokailua-Hewett said some of these areas have already been reformed since he assumed the agency's leadership.

View the complete report below: