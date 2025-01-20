Search continues for missing teens on Oʻahu's North Shore

The search will continue for a third day for two teens who went missing in waters off Ke Iki Beach on Oʻahu's North Shore.

The Honolulu Ocean Safety Department said the search for the teens began after receiving a 911 call Saturday morning.

A total of seven Honolulu Fire Department units staffed with 21 personnel were dispatched to the emergency. HFD coordinated search efforts with ocean safety, the Honolulu Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

High surf conditions made the search operation challenging, and the search was suspended Saturday night due to darkness and resumed on Sunday when it was also suspended due to darkness.