Hawaiʻi remembers Jimmy Carter and his life of service

Flags at state offices and agencies around Hawaiʻi are flying at half-staff this morning, in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

Carter died on Sunday at 100 years old. He was a Georgia governor when he began his bid to become the 39th president on a campaign of decency, equality and freedom, NPR reports.

Carter served a single term, from 1977 to 1981, most memorable for his human rights-centered foreign policy and for establishing the departments of education and energy, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

After his presidency, Carter continued in his pursuit of human rights. He and his wife, Rosalynn, founded The Carter Center and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping to build and advocate for affordable housing.

Carter will be honored with a state funeral before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga. — buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, beside a willow tree.

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green called Carter "a leader whose life was defined by service, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice and peace."

"President Carter’s legacy extends far beyond his time in office. His tireless efforts for human rights, global diplomacy and humanitarian causes exemplify the values of aloha that we hold so dear in Hawai‘i. Through his work, he reminded us all of the power of humility, kindness and a deep care for others," Green continued.

Commemorations are also coming from Hawaiʻi's congressional delegation.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz praised Carter's work as president to "protect the environment, expand clean energy, champion human rights, and advance Middle East Peace."

Congressman Ed Case said Carter's life was marked by "faith, hope and service," adding that, "His was truly a life of consequence."

Flags will remain at half-staff in Hawaiʻi until Jan. 28 to match President Biden's proclamation. Biden also appointed Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning.