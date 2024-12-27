Geothermal cultural exchange program open to Native Hawaiians and Māori

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory wants to connect Indigenous communities in Hawaiʻi and Aotearoa to explore geothermal energy.

They are sponsoring a cultural exchange program for Native Hawaiian and Māori participants.

The program will include an in-person workshop in Hawaiʻi, as well as a paid 10-day trip to Aotearoa, which may include meetings with geothermal experts, visits with state and local officials, and tours of geothermal operating facilities.

U.S. applicants for the program must identify as Native Hawaiian or "serve in a role that directly benefits" Native Hawaiians and live in Hawaiʻi. They must also be interested in renewable energy, and hold an organizational, community-based, or Native Hawaiian role that has the potential to impact future geothermal development on the Hawaiian Islands.

The application for the program is open until Jan. 17, and there is a virtual information session on Jan. 7. Find more information here.