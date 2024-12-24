New kauhale offers safe space and stability in Iwilei

A new kauhale called Alana Ola Pono opened in Iwilei, along the edge of Chinatown in Honolulu.

Kauhale are tiny home villages that the state hopes will get those experiencing homelessness off the street and into housing.

This kauhale has 43 residential units with a communal kitchen and laundry. It also accepts pets.

The $6 million project is the state’s 17th kauhale — bringing the number of beds up to 760. The projects statewide are at 90% occupancy.

Ashley Mizuo / HPR

It was a collaboration between the state, the Institute for Human Services, and HomeAid Hawaiʻi.

IHS Executive Director Connie Mitchell said the kauhale allows people who have been on the street a safe space to live. It was important to her that each room include a mirror.

"I want people to see themselves. Not just physically, but also who they are because every person has value and every person has gifts," she said.

"I think we restore dignity when we give people an opportunity to give again, to be here and give to each other and to give back to our community. We intend to have opportunities for people to do service along Iwilei Road, keeping it clean, maybe planting some new things in the area as well."

Mitchell added that this kauhale location is significant because it is so close to many other homeless services in the area.

Gov. Josh Green said that the kauhale project will pay for itself within one year, saving the state Medicaid funds by diverting people away from unnecessary visits to hospital emergency rooms.