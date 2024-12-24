Cause of death released for convicted crime boss Miske

The cause of death for a convicted crime boss who died at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu has been released.

Michael Miske Jr., 50, died from the toxicity of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The manner of death is officially listed as pending, but based on available information, it appears to be accidental.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is still collecting investigative information, and it will likely be at least another 30 days before the autopsy report is complete.

A federal jury found Miske guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder, and 11 other felony charges in July.

The jury also determined that Miske had to forfeit a variety of assets valued at over $20 million to the federal government as part of the racketeering conspiracy conviction.

He died while awaiting sentencing.

Miske had been held at the Federal Detention Center since his arrest by federal agents in 2020.