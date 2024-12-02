Convicted crime boss Miske found dead in federal prison

Convicted Honolulu crime boss Michael Miske Jr. was found dead at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu.

The 50-year-old was being held while awaiting sentencing next month.

A federal jury found Miske guilty of racketeering conspiracy, murder, and 11 other felony charges in July.

The jury also determined that Miske had to forfeit a variety of assets valued at over $20 million to the federal government as part of the racketeering conspiracy conviction.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson described it as the largest individual forfeiture case in the state’s history.

Miske has been held at the Federal Detention Center since his arrest by federal agents in 2020.

His cause of death has not been released.