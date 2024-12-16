Long-awaited high-rise for Hawaiian beneficiaries begins construction

A long-awaited rental high-rise project on Oʻahu has begun construction.

Hale Mōʻiliʻili is a more than $150 million housing project. The 23-story building will have 278 units ranging from studios to three bedrooms.

The project is exclusively for Hawaiian beneficiaries earning an area median income of as little as 32%.

Kali Watson, the head of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, said the project is an opportunity for Hawaiians to get affordable housing for themselves and that the area is an ideal location for residents.

"There's a lot of amenities here in Mōʻiliʻili,” he said. “It's right next to a park. Those that want to go to school. There's a university right up the street. There's also restaurants and stores. There's transportation that's readily available. It's just a great location.”

The project is a collaboration between DHHL and Stanford Carr Development.

Construction is slated to be completed by the end of 2026 or early 2027.