West Maui residents invited to recycle bulky items

West Maui residents will have a chance to recycle bulky items on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The program allows free disposal of air conditioners, batteries, large appliances, tires, scrap metal and electronics.

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

The drop-off event is hosted by the nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management.

Drop-off is at the Lahaina Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information on how to sign up for an appointment, visit malamamauinui.org/gogreen.html.